Thamirabarani flow choked by dead people’s clothes; clean-up yields 94 tonnes of waste

TIRUNELVELI: Activists have raised concerns over the increasing practice of people discarding clothes, pillows, sandals, glass-framed photographs, and other items of their deceased family members into the Thamirabarani river at Papanasam during the thithi ritual, allegedly on the advice of priests and fortune tellers. They have also called for stringent action against those polluting the river.

Led by B Moorthy (74), a retired assistant director of statistics, activists retrieved approximately 93.8 tonnes of garment waste, including wet clothes, beds, pillows, 580 kg of sandals, 975 kg of glass-framed photographs, 255 kilograms of napkins and diapers, and four tonnes of plastic waste from the river near the Papanasanathar Temple during a 21-day cleanup drive in May.

Moorthy told TNIE that despite the local administration placing buckets along the riverbank for waste disposal, visitors continue throwing things into the river during thithi and parikaram rituals, believing it ensures peace for the deceased.

He added, “We recovered 1,800 kg of mud pots and 3.5 tonnes of deity idols discarded during the 21 days drive.”

He further said that while reusable new clothes of visitors left on the riverbank are collected by contractors appointed by the local body, items belonging to the deceased are often thrown into the river, and there is a rise in such practice over the past 15 years due to advice from certain priests and fortune tellers. To curb this, the local administration has been raising awareness through public announcements.