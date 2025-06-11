Two killed, three injured in fire cracker unit explosion in Virudhunagar

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Two persons were killed and three others were injured in a fire cracker unit explosion at Vadakarai near Karriyapatti in Virudhunagar district.

According to police, the deceased persons were identified as Sowdammal (53) of Kalkurichi and Karuppaiah (35) of Kandiyanendhal. The injured were Murugan (45), Petchiammal (43), and Ganeshan (53), all from Kandiyanendhal.

The incident happened at Yuvaraj fireworks in Vadakarai, owned by Raja Chandrasekar. After being alerted, fire and rescue service personnel rushed to the spot and were attempting to douse the fire.

The injured were shifted to the Government hospital for treatment. After the preliminary inquiry, the police said the unit has a valid license. The Kariyapatti police launched an investigation.