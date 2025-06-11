Tamil Nadu

Two killed, three injured in fire cracker unit explosion in Virudhunagar

The incident happened at Yuvaraj fireworks in Vadakarai, owned by Raja Chandrasekar.
Rescue personnel at the accident site after dousing the fire.
Rescue personnel at the accident site after dousing the fire.Photo | Express
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Two persons were killed and three others were injured in a fire cracker unit explosion at Vadakarai near Karriyapatti in Virudhunagar district.

According to police, the deceased persons were identified as Sowdammal (53) of Kalkurichi and Karuppaiah (35) of Kandiyanendhal. The injured were Murugan (45), Petchiammal (43), and Ganeshan (53), all from Kandiyanendhal.

The incident happened at Yuvaraj fireworks in Vadakarai, owned by Raja Chandrasekar. After being alerted, fire and rescue service personnel rushed to the spot and were attempting to douse the fire.

The injured were shifted to the Government hospital for treatment. After the preliminary inquiry, the police said the unit has a valid license. The Kariyapatti police launched an investigation.

Fire accident
Virudhunagar
Two dead, three injured
fire cracker unit explosion

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com