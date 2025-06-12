18 police officers transferred across Tamil Nadu, three promoted

CHENNAI: Eighteen police officers have been transferred and posted across Tamil Nadu. The officers include D Magesh Kumar, who was suspended following allegations of sexual harassment by woman constables. After an inquiry by the Internal Complaints Committee, his suspension was revoked and he was sent to vacancy reserve. Magesh Kumar has been posted as DIG of the Coastal Security Group.

Some of the other transfers include: JCP (South Chennai) Sibi Chakaravarthi appointed as the Chief Vigilance Officer of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited, DIG (Villupuram range) Disha Mittal has been posted as JCP of West Chennai; JCP (West Chennai) Pakerla Cephas Kalyan will take over as JCP South Chennai; DIG (Salem Range) E S Uma has transferred to Villupuram range; SP (State Crime Record Bureau) G Nagajothi has been posted as SP-I of the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board.

Three police officers have been promoted: Kelkar Subhramanya Balachandra (ASP, Theni subdivision) has been posted as DCP (Salem City); Khambham Samuel Praveen Gowtham (ASP, Colachel subdivision) as DCP (North), Tiruppur City; and V Prasanna Kumar (ASP, Nanguneri subdivision) as DCP (West), Tirunelveli City.