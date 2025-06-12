Allow authorities to issue ‘no caste, no religion’ certificate, Madras HC tells TN government

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has called upon the Tamil Nadu government to take steps to pass a government order (G.O.) to enable issuance of a ‘no caste, no religion’ certificate to those who file applications with revenue authorities seeking the same.

A bench of Justices MS Ramesh and N Senthilkumar made the suggestion while allowing an appeal filed by H Santhosh of Tirupattur district against a single judge’s order refusing to direct the local tahsildar to issue ‘no caste, no religion’ certificate to his family members.

Setting aside the single judge’s order, the bench directed the authorities to entertain the appellant’s applications and issue a ‘no caste, no religion’ certificate within a month.

“While the Constitution of India prohibits caste-based discrimination, caste and religion still play a significant role in social life, politics, education and employment through reservation policies,” the bench said.

Describing the appellant’s efforts to have himself and his family members certified by the government of not belonging to any caste or religion “laudable”, the bench opined that this “would promote prohibition of caste-based discrimination” in the long run and be an “eye-opener” for like-minded citizens.

“Accordingly, we call upon the Government of Tamil Nadu to pass necessary orders, with a specific instruction to the authorities of the revenue department, to positively entertain applications seeking for grant of certificate of ‘no caste, no religion’,” the division bench said in the order passed on Tuesday.