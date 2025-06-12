Chennai corporation launches dedicated AC lounge for gig workers in Anna Nagar

CHENNAI: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) opened the first of its dedicated lounges for gig workers at Anna Nagar on Wednesday. The facility was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin from the Ripon Buildings, alongside several other civic projects. GCC commissioner J Kumaragurubaran stated that similar, but larger, lounges are also being planned in Thiruvanmiyur and Villivakkam for construction workers, and another one for gig workers will be opened soon at GN Chetty road in T Nagar.

The Scandinavian-style AC lounge for gig workers at Anna Nagar 3rd avenue will operate 24/7, providing amenities including seating, mobile charging points, drinking water, and toilet facilities.

Taking to X, Chief Minister M K Stalin said, “The lounge along with the parking facility launched in Anna Nagar is a place where a large number of women work.”

Kumaragurubaran stated that the initiative was in response to a request from the Gig Workers Welfare Association. The corporation plans to rope in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to support the expansion of the project.

Balaji K (53), a food delivery person from Poonamallee, said, “I start my day at 5:30am and travel across the city delivering food until night. I can’t return home for a short break due to the distance, often taking shelter in parks, bus stops, or roadside. This lounge offers us a clean, safe place.”

M Ganesan (50), a bike taxi rider, said,”We constantly use our phones for navigation and battery drain is a major issue. Previously, I had to return home just to charge my phone. Now I can do that here and also take a short break.” Delivery executives said that such facilities can be installed in other parts of the city too.