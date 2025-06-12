Compensate private schools for RTE seats using state funds: TN BJP president Nainar Nagenthran

TIRUNELVELI: A day after the Madras High Court held that the union government’s obligation to disburse its share of funds under the Right to Education (RTE) Act is an independent responsibility, TN BJP president Nainar Nagenthran on Wednesday said Chief Minister MK Stalin should compensate private schools using state funds. “The chief minister often says he can manage the government without central funds. He should ensure payment to schools for RTE admissions using state resources,” he told reporters.

Responding to another question, Nagenthran said AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami would be NDA’s chief minister in 2026. Also, he hinted that talks are on with a party that is currently in the DMK alliance.

Commenting on the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu, the BJP leader said it is deteriorating. “Incidents such as sexual assaults, murders, and crimes committed under the influence of ganja reflect the worsening situation,” he alleged.

On the delay in releasing the Keezhadi excavation report, Nagenthran said he would take up the matter with the Union government.