Dumping medical waste in farmlands continues in Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: Farmers are distressed as unidentified miscreants continue to dump medical waste in farmlands and waterways along the roadside and urged the administration to intervene.

In Dharmapuri, most people rely on agriculture as the prime source of livelihood. Over the past few months, there have been many incidents of bags of medical waste being dumped in farmlands and waterways on the roadside. Farmers have urged the administration to take steps to ensure medical wastes are not dumped in cultivated areas. Meanwhile, health department officials assured to look into the matter.

Speaking to TNIE, K Chinnasamy from Bannikulam panchayat said, "It was about a month ago when I spotted a red bag marked as biomedical waste dumped in the canals which feed water to the Thenpennai. I took the bags out of the canal. The panchayat sanitary worker refused to take the biomedical waste away. I was told not to burn it as the chemicals could be toxic. Many other fields are also affected. We urge the administration to intervene."