Garbage piles up as sanitary workers' stir continues in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: As the sanitary workers' protest entered its third consecutive day on Wednesday, Coimbatore city has been overwhelmed by mounds of uncollected garbage, triggering serious concerns over public hygiene and sanitation.
Over 3,000 sanitary workers, including contract labourers, have boycotted work demanding wage hikes, regularisation of employment, and implementation of welfare measures like ESI and PF. Their absence has brought door-to-door waste collection across the city to a grinding halt, forcing residents to dump garbage on roadsides and open spaces. More than 1,200 tonnes of waste daily is generated across the 100 wards of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC). With garbage left unattended for three days, trash piles are now visible across key residential and commercial areas.
Speaking to reporters, protesting workers accused private contractors of underpaying them. "According to the official wage structure, we are entitled to Rs 770 per day. But the contractor pays us only Rs 540," a protester said. "As per court guidelines and labour welfare laws, contract workers must be paid the minimum wage recommended by the government. Neither the district collector nor the CCMC Commissioner has been taking necessary action to sort out this issue."
Despite mounting pressure and the worsening state of sanitation, CCMC officials have yet to initiate talks with the workers or address their demands. The silence from the administration has only added to the frustration among workers, who now warn of intensifying the agitation in the coming days. Residents and social activists have voiced their support for the workers while urging the civic body to find an immediate resolution. "The protest highlights a deep-rooted issue in how essential workers are treated," said S Thangavelu, a resident of Vysial Street. "It's time the city's administration recognises their importance and ensures fair treatment and sorts out this issue immediately, as the city's streets are getting filled with garbage piles at a rapid pace."
If left unresolved, the ongoing deadlock could deepen the city's sanitation woes and spark wider health concerns.