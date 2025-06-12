Garbage piles up as sanitary workers' stir continues in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: As the sanitary workers' protest entered its third consecutive day on Wednesday, Coimbatore city has been overwhelmed by mounds of uncollected garbage, triggering serious concerns over public hygiene and sanitation.

Over 3,000 sanitary workers, including contract labourers, have boycotted work demanding wage hikes, regularisation of employment, and implementation of welfare measures like ESI and PF. Their absence has brought door-to-door waste collection across the city to a grinding halt, forcing residents to dump garbage on roadsides and open spaces. More than 1,200 tonnes of waste daily is generated across the 100 wards of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC). With garbage left unattended for three days, trash piles are now visible across key residential and commercial areas.

Speaking to reporters, protesting workers accused private contractors of underpaying them. "According to the official wage structure, we are entitled to Rs 770 per day. But the contractor pays us only Rs 540," a protester said. "As per court guidelines and labour welfare laws, contract workers must be paid the minimum wage recommended by the government. Neither the district collector nor the CCMC Commissioner has been taking necessary action to sort out this issue."