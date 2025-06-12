Patients affected as Coimbatore Medical College Hospital sewage system sees little progress

COIMBATORE: The renovation of the underground drainage (UGD) and sewage systems at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) is progressing at a snail's pace, causing inconvenience to patients and visitors alike. The road on the eastern side, from Amma Unavagam, is completely closed for construction, forcing all traffic to rely on a single access route from the super speciality block.
Officials from the Public Works Department (PWD), who are managing the project, said that the delay is due to difficulties in identifying the existing underground electrical cables and pipeline network. They further said that they aim to complete the project in three months. The construction of sewage systems, storm water drains, and roads was initiated in response to increasing sewage overflow issues on hospital premises. Following the Chief Minister's announcement, a government order was issued on July 16, 2024 for renovation work, at a cost of Rs 9.65 crore. After long delays, work began in April 2025. However, staff at the hospital complain that progress has been slow, with less than 20% being complete.
Covering an area of 19.4 acres, CMCH has around 20 buildings, totalling 3.10 lakh square feet. In addition to inpatient services, the hospital serves more than 4,000 outpatients daily. Currently, sewage from all buildings is partially treated before being discharged into Valankulam Lake.
"Most of the existing UGD and sewage connections are several decades old, leading to frequent blockages and sewage choking at various points. During monsoon, the campus experiences water stagnation, which in turn, causes mosquito breeding. To tackle this, the hospital administration has come up with a comprehensive renovation plan for UGD channels, based on which, work have already begun," an official from PWD said.
He added, "The Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) on the premises, currently treats around 200 kilolitres each day from the new block. The STP has a total capacity of 1,000 kilolitres, and there are plans to expand it to serve other blocks of the hospital. Currently, a portion of the treated water is being reused within the hospital campus. Once we repair and construct sewage channels, we will operate the STP at full capacity," the official said.
Since the hospital remains operational, the official added that they would implement the project in a phased manner. "We are replacing the old sewage lines with new structures, while the premises remain operational. After completing work on the eastern side, we will construct channels on the western side, all of which will connect to the STP. Once complete, we will begin laying roads for around 1.2 km," the official added.