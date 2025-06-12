Patients affected as Coimbatore Medical College Hospital sewage system sees little progress

COIMBATORE: The renovation of the underground drainage (UGD) and sewage systems at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) is progressing at a snail's pace, causing inconvenience to patients and visitors alike. The road on the eastern side, from Amma Unavagam, is completely closed for construction, forcing all traffic to rely on a single access route from the super speciality block.

Officials from the Public Works Department (PWD), who are managing the project, said that the delay is due to difficulties in identifying the existing underground electrical cables and pipeline network. They further said that they aim to complete the project in three months. The construction of sewage systems, storm water drains, and roads was initiated in response to increasing sewage overflow issues on hospital premises. Following the Chief Minister's announcement, a government order was issued on July 16, 2024 for renovation work, at a cost of Rs 9.65 crore. After long delays, work began in April 2025. However, staff at the hospital complain that progress has been slow, with less than 20% being complete.

Covering an area of 19.4 acres, CMCH has around 20 buildings, totalling 3.10 lakh square feet. In addition to inpatient services, the hospital serves more than 4,000 outpatients daily. Currently, sewage from all buildings is partially treated before being discharged into Valankulam Lake.