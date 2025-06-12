Securing more seats is as important as defeating AIADMK-BJP combine: CPM

CHENNAI: Hinting at the party’s resolve to seek more seats in the DMK alliance in the 2026 Assembly election, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam on Wednesday said securing more seats for the party is as important as fighting the communal AIADMK-BJP alliance in the Assembly election.

Launching the CPM’s state-wide ‘People’s Meeting Campaign’ on Wednesday, Shanmugam said, “Under the current political circumstances, the DMK-led alliance remains the most viable platform to counter this communal threat.”

Reiterating the need to electorally defeat the AIAMDK-BJP combine, the CPM leader, however, said the party’s foremost political objective in Tamil Nadu will be to defeat the BJP alliance. “But we also aim to contest and win more seats in the upcoming elections to strengthen the party’s presence in the state Assembly,” Shanmugam said. He acknowledged that all alliance partners naturally seek more seats and expressed confidence that the DMK leadership would make reasonable decisions during negotiations.