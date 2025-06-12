Seven booked for duping Coimbatore man of property

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Police booked seven persons for allegedly duping a man of his house on the pretext of helping him to avail Rs 3 lakh property loan in 2019. He came to know about the fraud only last October when the officers of a private finance company contacted him for an unpaid Rs 1.7-crore loan and warned of seizure of his house.

The complainant S Seshatri (55) of Veerakeralam, filed a complaint with Vadavalli Police alleging that the fraud happened in 2019 when he was in desperate need of money for the treatment of his father, Subramaniyam, who was in coma then. At that time, the suspects in the case — identified as Raja, Chitambari, Prabhakar, Samuvel, Priya, Ayuip and Meenatchi Sundaram — had promised Seshatri they would arrange Rs 3 lakh bank loan to meet his father's medical expenses. They took the complainant's father to the Thondamuthur Sub-Registrar Office in a private ambulance and got a thumb impression in a document, police said. But they did not give money. Subramaniyam died on December 11, 2019.

Seshatri realised he was duped by the gang after the bank representatives met Seshatri on October 20, 2024. He was told the house was registered in the name of Prabhakar on December 5, 2019.

It was also revealed the gang opened a bank account in the name of Seshatri's father and obtained Rs 25,50,000/- loan by pledging the house and transferred the loan money to the account of another suspect, Chitambari, who then was asked to return the amount by the other accused. The document was pledged again in a finance company to borrow Rs 1.7 crore. Based on a complaint by Seshatri in April, Vadavalli Police registered a case against the seven persons on Tuesday. Further investigation is on.