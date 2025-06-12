Tamil Nadu: GRH gets Rs 20-crore phase II funds for paediatrics block

MADURAI: The state health department has recently allocated second-phase funds of Rs 20 crore towards the construction of the centre of excellence for paediatrics in the Government Rajaji Hospital. With this, the centre is expected to be completed in one year.

Speaking in the Assembly on April 25, 2023, Chief Minister MK Stalin had announced setting up of the centre. The first phase of the project was completed in October 2024 at a cost of Rs 20 crore.

GRH dean Dr L Arul Sundareshkumar said “ The ground and two floors was constructed at Rs 20 crore in the first phase. During a visit of National Health Mission (NHM) Director Arun Thamburaj, and officials from the health department, we stressed the importance of the block. The Tamil Nadu government has now allocated Rs 20 crore. We will soon finalise a contractor and allot the work. The project will be completed within one year.”