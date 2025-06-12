Thirteen years since gauge conversion, no daily train from Tenkasi to Chennai

TENKASI: Thirteen years have passed since the century-old Tirunelveli-Tenkasi railway line was converted into a broad gauge. Till day, there is no daily direct train service from the region to Chennai via Pavoorchatram, Ambasamudram and Tirunelveli, and commuters have to depend on buses.

According to the Tenkasi District Rail Users Association, people used to travel on train (Nos. 111/112 ) which was operated between Chennai Egmore and Sengottai/Tenkasi. The service, which was first operated in 1902 was stopped in the late 1980s.

President of the association R Pandiaraja recently submitted a petition Southern Railway officials, stating that the current tri-weekly super fast service is inadequate to cater to the needs and demanded a daily servicebetween Tambaram and Sengottai via Virudhachalam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Ambasamudram, Pavoorchatram and Tenkasi.

“There is no direct service to Chennai on Sundays and no return train from Chennai on Fridays. As a result, people are forced to rely on expensive private buses, paying up to Rs 2,000 or more per trip,” he said.

The association pointed out that operating a train via Pavoorchatram, Ambasamudram, and Tirunelveli is not only shorter for Chennai-bound passengers from Tenkasi and Tirunelveli but also provides an overnight link to Madurai, Virudhachalam and Tiruchy.

“The Tirunelveli-Tenkasi line, opened in phases between 1902 and 1903, runs via Cheranmahadevi, Kallidaikurichi, Ambasamudram, Kadayam, and Pavoorchatram at the scenic foothills of the Western Ghats. In the 1997-98 Railway Budget, gauge conversion of the 357-km Kollam-Tirunelveli-Thiruchendur and Tenkasi-Virudhunagar routes was sanctioned at an estimated cost of Rs 712 crore. The Tirunelveli-Tenkasi section was closed for conversion in December 2008 and reopened in September 2012,” said Pandiraja.

K Jegan, secretary of the association, said, “Despite completion of full electrification and track upgrades enabling speed up to 110 kmph, a daily express train to the State capital is yet to be realised. Tatkal quota on Chennai-bound trains like Nellai, Pothigai, Ananthapuri, Kanniyakumari, and Senthur expresses get booked within minutes. More than 300 people remain on waiting list regularly.”

When contacted, Madurai Divisional Railway Manager Sharad Srivastava said, “The proposal for a daily train in the route is under process. The decision has to be taken at the top level.”