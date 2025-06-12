TN’s Covid survey shows 97 per cent of elderly population has protective immunity

CHENNAI: A serosurvey for Covid-19 conducted by the Directorate of Public Health (DPH) and Preventive Medicine among elderly people in six districts of Tamil Nadu in the month of April has shown 97% of the surveyed population to have protective levels of immunity.

The results showing high seroprevalence of SARS CoV-2 IgG antibodies, coming amid concerns of a surge in number of Covid-19 cases, showed that the infections by SARS CoV-2 virus could not cause severe illness, the health department said. It added that deaths due to Covid-19 are almost nil in TN.

According to the DPH, a total of 3,643 blood samples were collected from persons as part of the elderly panel survey in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Dharmapuri and Kanniyakumari districts.

“Preliminary analysis of 1,214 samples tested for SARS-CoV antibodies (IgG) showed the protective levels of immunity to be 97%,” a DPH release said.

The press release said that even after a gap of three years in conducting the present Phase V of the serosurvey, the prevalence of protective level of SARS CoV antibodies is very high and significant.

Effective vaccination drives implemented by the state government might be responsible for the high level of protection against SARS CoV-2 virus, it said.

“In addition, natural infection and subclinical infection due to the weakened circulating Omicron sub lineage of SARS CoV-2 virus could have also enhanced the development of antibodies,” the release added. The state has not officially released data on Covid-19 cases after the recent surge across the country.