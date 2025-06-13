Biker killed as CMRL girders crash at Manapakkam in Chennai

CHENNAI: A biker was crushed to death after two I-girders, which were recently erected, collapsed on Thursday night at a Chennai Metro Rail construction site near the main gate of the L&T head office in Manapakkam.

While the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) and police officially confirmed the death of the biker, police sources said one more person could have gotten trapped under the girder. “It is being ascertained whether the motorcycle had a pillion rider,” a CMRL statement said.

The crash happened around 10.30pm along Corridor 5 of the Chennai Metro Phase II expansion project. According to CMRL officials, the girder, part of an elevated viaduct, came crashing down after one of its supporting frames slipped.

In elevated metro construction sites, precast I-girders are usually lifted and placed between piers to form the base of the viaduct over which metro trains will run.

Senior CMRL officials rushed to the site, and the statement from the agency said efforts to clear the mammoth concrete structure were under way on a “war footing” in coordination with contractors.