Every penny given to the Centre by Tamil Nadu returned, says BJP leader Annamalai

COIMBATORE: Former president of Tamil Nadu BJP, K Annamalai, on Thursday said the two schemes – Kalaignar Kaivinai Thittam and Muthalvar Marundhagam – introduced by the TN government in competition with the central government’s Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma scheme and Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Periyojana (PMBJP) have utterly failed.

He said the Muthalvar Marundhagam scheme has failed to attract people and also affected the supply chain of the PMBJP scheme.

He was speaking to the media in Coimbatore after releasing a book detailing the BJP government’s electoral promises and its accomplishments. The book launch was part of the celebration of 11 years of the BJP rule at the centre.

Stating that the BJP has transparently shared information about its promises, Annamalai criticised the DMK government for failing to fulfill at least 50 of its 512 electoral promises, even after completing four years of its rule in TN.

He highlighted that TN has contributed Rs 4,36,136 crore to the central government over the last four years, while the total transfer from the centre to TN has been Rs 5,47,380 crore. “Every penny given to the centre from the state has been returned. We will share the data, and the state government can verify it,” Annamalai said.