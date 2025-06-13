From AI glasses to stair-climbing wheelchairs, PwDs to decide on devices issued by Tamil Nadu government

CHENNAI: A visually-impaired schoolgirl who tries on a pair of AI-powered smart glasses at the Tech4All Expo, held at Kalaivanar Arangam on Tuesday, is seen asking the company representative how the device will help her read and make sense of her surroundings. Meanwhile, just a few stalls away, another person with a disability tries out a wheelchair that can climb stairs.
These are some of the many stalls at the exhibition where persons with disabilities were seen checking out advanced devices that may help them lead more independent lives. The expo holds significance as the assistive devices from these vendors may one day be made available free of cost or at subsidised rates by the government to the visitors who are here to test their effectiveness.
This is the first time the Differently-abled Welfare Department has organised such an expo to gather direct feedback from persons with disabilities before finalising the list of assistive devices to be distributed free of cost. Officials said that this move marks a shift in policy from merely providing support to actively involving beneficiaries in shaping the scheme, adding that persons with disabilities from across the state were invited to take part in the expo.
This expo follows the announcement that the state government will implement an initiative for persons with disabilities to attain self-sufficiency in accessing assistive devices. The government allocated Rs 131.25 crore for the scheme, which includes Rs 125 crore for the purchase of assistive devices.
“There are 48 stalls showcasing a wide range of products, from adaptive clothing and AI-powered learning apps to advanced wheelchairs. Based on the feedback we receive here, the government will finalise the list of assistive devices and conduct 625 camps across Tamil Nadu to assess individual needs and distribute the devices accordingly,” said S Madumathi, secretary of the Differently-abled Welfare Department.
Currently, the government provides around 24 types of assistive devices free of cost. Of these, six can be customised based on individual preference, and beneficiaries can choose an alternative model and pay the additional cost for the product. With the launch of this new initiative, more assistive devices, particularly those offering user choice, are expected to be added to the list.
“This is a welcome move as it involves users in the selection process. However, such expos should be conducted in more districts for a diverse feedback,” said K Raghuraman, an assistant professor of English who is also visually impaired. He noted that while some of the smart glasses showcased at the expo are promising, there are more advanced options available in the market. “The government should also consider such models while finalising the list,” he added.
The state government is also set to launch a website which will also showcase the assistive devices under consideration for inclusion in its official list, said officials.