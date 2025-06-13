From AI glasses to stair-climbing wheelchairs, PwDs to decide on devices issued by Tamil Nadu government

CHENNAI: A visually-impaired schoolgirl who tries on a pair of AI-powered smart glasses at the Tech4All Expo, held at Kalaivanar Arangam on Tuesday, is seen asking the company representative how the device will help her read and make sense of her surroundings. Meanwhile, just a few stalls away, another person with a disability tries out a wheelchair that can climb stairs.

These are some of the many stalls at the exhibition where persons with disabilities were seen checking out advanced devices that may help them lead more independent lives. The expo holds significance as the assistive devices from these vendors may one day be made available free of cost or at subsidised rates by the government to the visitors who are here to test their effectiveness.

This is the first time the Differently-abled Welfare Department has organised such an expo to gather direct feedback from persons with disabilities before finalising the list of assistive devices to be distributed free of cost. Officials said that this move marks a shift in policy from merely providing support to actively involving beneficiaries in shaping the scheme, adding that persons with disabilities from across the state were invited to take part in the expo.

This expo follows the announcement that the state government will implement an initiative for persons with disabilities to attain self-sufficiency in accessing assistive devices. The government allocated Rs 131.25 crore for the scheme, which includes Rs 125 crore for the purchase of assistive devices.