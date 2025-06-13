Tamil Nadu

Intellectually disabled girl raped in Vellore, one held

VELLORE: A 14-year-old intellectually disabled girl was allegedly raped in an agricultural field in Vellore, while her mother was engaged in farm work nearby, on Wednesday. A 31-year-old man has been arrested under the Pocso Act in connection with the incident.

According to police sources, the victim’s father had passed away a few years ago due to illness, necessitating her mother to bring the girl along to her workplace in the fields. On Wednesday, the mother was working in a neighbouring village and had left her daughter, who suffers from a neurodevelopmental disorder, seated under a tree a short distance away.

The mother, after observing a man standing in close proximity to her daughter, rushed to the spot, and realised that the girl had been sexually assaulted. The victim was rushed to a government hospital, and a complaint was lodged at the Vellore AWPS, sources said. The accused, whose identity has not been released, was apprehended and remanded in judicial custody. Further probe is on.

rape case
Vellore

