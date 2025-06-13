Intellectually disabled girl raped in Vellore, one held

VELLORE: A 14-year-old intellectually disabled girl was allegedly raped in an agricultural field in Vellore, while her mother was engaged in farm work nearby, on Wednesday. A 31-year-old man has been arrested under the Pocso Act in connection with the incident.

According to police sources, the victim’s father had passed away a few years ago due to illness, necessitating her mother to bring the girl along to her workplace in the fields. On Wednesday, the mother was working in a neighbouring village and had left her daughter, who suffers from a neurodevelopmental disorder, seated under a tree a short distance away.

The mother, after observing a man standing in close proximity to her daughter, rushed to the spot, and realised that the girl had been sexually assaulted. The victim was rushed to a government hospital, and a complaint was lodged at the Vellore AWPS, sources said. The accused, whose identity has not been released, was apprehended and remanded in judicial custody. Further probe is on.