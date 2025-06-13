KVK to rope in banks for loans to farmers

TIRUCHY: Besides training farmers, the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) - a district-level agricultural extension centre - located at Sirugamani now plans to empower them financially by roping in banks to provide financial assistance.

Established in 1977, the KVK caters to the needs of farmers in agriculture and allied sectors by organising training and awareness programmes under 14 categories. These include beekeeping, mushroom cultivation, nursery establishment, livestock rearing, quality seed production, vermicompost production, kitchen gardening, and preparation of agricultural inputs-providing in-depth knowledge to farmers in their areas of interest.

To ensure farmers make the most of the training and make the programmes truly effective, scientists from the KVK have decided to involve banks to financially support farmers by providing loans.

“Though several farmers actively participate in the training programmes, many are unable to raise funds needed to implement their ideas and abandoning their dreams,” said Dr Raja Babu, the Program Coordinator at KVK. “We decided not to let the efforts of our scientists and experts go in vain due to financial hurdles. So, we came up with the idea of involving bankers. I have written to the regional managers of all nationalized banks, including NABARD and the IOB Rural Self Employment Training Institute in Tiruchy, requesting them to participate in a special Bankers-Farmers Meet scheduled for June 16. I believe this initiative will be a great boost for ambitious farmers to expand their horizons,” Raja Babu expressed with hope.

C Lakshmi of Keezha Ariyampatti village, who has been engaged in integrated farming for over 15 years, underwent training at the KVK before starting her venture. Even after being equipped with training, she said she struggled a lot to get financial aid. “Agriculture is becoming a non-profitable business these days. So, many farmers have started considering small agri-related businesses alongside mainstream farming to sustain themselves. That’s why they eagerly attend various training programs conducted at the KVK. However, they are unable to take the next step due to financial issues. At this juncture, bringing bankers to KVK will be a fruitful move,” Lakshmi said.