‘Land grab’ by shrimp farms threatens Pulicat sanctuary

CHENNAI: A grassroots movement committed to protecting wetlands in Chennai has flagged large-scale violations and alleged land grab by aquaculture farms in the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of the Pulicat bird sanctuary in Tiruvallur district.
A report titled “Aquaculture Land Grab” released by the ‘Save Ennore Creek Campaign’ on Thursday claimed 309 acres, equivalent to 34 cricket stadiums, have been occupied by aquaculture farms, of which 62 acres are poramboke common lands classified as grazing grounds (Meikal poramboke) and floodplains (Kazhuveli poramboke).
The study area, Thangalperumbulam in Ponneri Taluk of Tiruvallur, is inhabited largely by Scheduled Caste communities. The residents largely rely on cattle rearing, agriculture, and fishing, all of which depend on access to common lands and the Kosasthalaiyar-Pulicat wetland system.
According to the Coastal Aquaculture Authority (CAA) Act, 2005 (as amended in 2023), aquaculture farms must not be established within 100m of rivers, creeks, backwaters, or agricultural lands. Section 13(8)(b) prohibits farm siting in buffer zones of waterbodies.
Guidelines under Section 3 require that common property resources such as canals, creeks, and sea must not be used in ways that interfere with traditional activities like fishing. Despite these rules, the report found that 173 acres of shrimp farms are located within prohibited buffer zones – 50 acres near agricultural land, 110 acres near the Kosasthalaiyar River, and 13 acres in both zones.
When contacted, a senior bureaucrat from the Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said the government will look into the allegations. “A thorough check should be done on the veracity of the claims since many of these shrimp farms would be old and existing before the CAA Act came into force, and the land grab issues are dealt by revenue department,” the official said. Tiruvallur collector M Prathap was not available for comments.
The report contended that of the nine operators registered by CAA, eight were registered despite the farms located within the prohibited buffer zones. According to the CAA website, 178 acres were registered with renewed certification. Local residents say farms have affected their access to grazing lands. “By taking over poramboke lands, these farms are taking away our livelihood. The government should remove these,” said Mary, a cattle-rearer of Thangalperumbulam.
Around 700 cattle are reared by women in the village, and they rely on the Meikkal poromboke. Cattle rearers from nearby villages like Kadapakkam, Sirupazhaverkadu, and Edayankulam also use these common resources.
Farmers reported increased salinity in soil over the past four years. “The salinisation of our local food security is caused by the illegal siting of farms within agricultural land buffers. They should be removed,” said S Devan, a resident.
The report documented bird habitats within the ESZ, including sightings of flamingos and painted storks. “Encroaching natural habitats of birds by allowing aquaculture ponds defeats the purpose of Eco-Sensitive Zone,” said Durai Mahendran, president of the Tamil Nadu Fishermen Association.
K Bharathi of the South Indian Fishermen Welfare Association added, “Aquaculture farm operators not only encroach on commons but are threatening already vulnerable communities with false cases.”