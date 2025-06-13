‘Land grab’ by shrimp farms threatens Pulicat sanctuary

CHENNAI: A grassroots movement committed to protecting wetlands in Chennai has flagged large-scale violations and alleged land grab by aquaculture farms in the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of the Pulicat bird sanctuary in Tiruvallur district.

A report titled “Aquaculture Land Grab” released by the ‘Save Ennore Creek Campaign’ on Thursday claimed 309 acres, equivalent to 34 cricket stadiums, have been occupied by aquaculture farms, of which 62 acres are poramboke common lands classified as grazing grounds (Meikal poramboke) and floodplains (Kazhuveli poramboke).

The study area, Thangalperumbulam in Ponneri Taluk of Tiruvallur, is inhabited largely by Scheduled Caste communities. The residents largely rely on cattle rearing, agriculture, and fishing, all of which depend on access to common lands and the Kosasthalaiyar-Pulicat wetland system.

According to the Coastal Aquaculture Authority (CAA) Act, 2005 (as amended in 2023), aquaculture farms must not be established within 100m of rivers, creeks, backwaters, or agricultural lands. Section 13(8)(b) prohibits farm siting in buffer zones of waterbodies.

Guidelines under Section 3 require that common property resources such as canals, creeks, and sea must not be used in ways that interfere with traditional activities like fishing. Despite these rules, the report found that 173 acres of shrimp farms are located within prohibited buffer zones – 50 acres near agricultural land, 110 acres near the Kosasthalaiyar River, and 13 acres in both zones.