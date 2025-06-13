No doctors, second trauma ward in Melur GH unused

MADURAI: A critical care ward has been built at a cost Rs 9.21 crore in the Melur GH under the Tamil Nadu Accident and Emergency Care Initiative (TAEI) in April this year. But it has not been brought to use as doctors and support staff have not been appointed yet.

A Saminathan, a resident of Melur said,"This two-storey facility plays an importamt role in treating road accident and other emergency cases. TAEI is aimed at ensuring definitive treatment for patients within the golden hour (the first hour after an injury). There is already a TAEI building in Melur GH, the second one was proposed to handle extra patients during emergencies. But doctors have not been appointed in the facility so far."

He added,"Not just road accident cases, even assault cases are treated in TAEI. But lack of doctors negates the purpose of the facility."

According to data shared by police, 453 road accident cases were admitted in TAEI in Melur Government Hospital since January 2025. These include 71 in January, 98 in February, 102 in March), 116 in April, and 120 in May.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from Melur GH said,"There are already 15 doctors in existing facilities such as TAEI, Maternal care and supportive staff. But we don't want to burden them with extra work. The second TAEI facility is ready for irnauguration, but we are yet to get allocation for doctors and supportive staff. We need six doctors – two neurologists, two ortho specialists, one cardiologist – for the new facility. Besides, there should be 20 support staff. We have informed the situation to Director of Medical Education (DME) and other higher officials in Chennai. They will take action soon."