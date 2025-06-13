‘Roaring’ drones keep jumbos at bay in Gudalur

NILGIRIS: Two thermal drone cameras that generate sounds such as the roar of a tiger and the buzz of bees, among others, have been effective in preventing wild elephants from entering humans habitats in Gudalur Forest Division. Each camera, purchased from a private firm, costs `10 lakh and is also equipped with lights, helping operators identify the movement of animals.

The thermal drone cameras have a battery backup of two hours. Currently, three permanent staff of the division are handling the drones and are using the same wherever conflict arises in forest ranges such as Bitherkadu and O-Valley. The operators visit the concerned range and engage in identifying the animal. The training process is also under way for eight other staff such as forest guards and watchers in the division.

“A total of 12 sounds can be programmed in the drone. We are changing the sounds frequently. Using a drone itself is an effective way to prevent wild elephants from entering human habitats. When we play the sounds such as a roar, the elephants move away in fear. The drones are also equipped to accurately detect the animal’s movement,” said a forest department official.

“If a herd of elephants separates in four directions from a particular place, we can detect their movement and inform the staff, who then chase away the animal using vehicle headlights and sirens. We also alert the public, to prevent negative human-animal interactions,” the official added.