Schools to strengthen road safety awareness, circular soon: Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

COIMBATORE: The School Education Department will send a circular to schools urging them to strengthen road safety awareness during morning prayer activities, said School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi here on Thursday.

The public do not follow road safety norms despite the police department's efforts to raise road safety awareness, the minister bemoaned while speaking at a programme organised by the district administration and Uyir, a Coimbatore-based NGO, at Corporation Kalaiarangam. Anbil Mahesh urged people to cooperate with police efforts and follow road safety norms properly to ensure safe travel on roads. He released the 'Uyir Kutty Cops' Road Safety Curriculum workbook and faculty guide at the function.

"Uyir and the district administration jointly released road safety awareness books for school students. The initiative aims to educate children about road safety," the minister said. "Students will learn about road safety if teachers explain signboards and road safety norms daily during morning prayer activities. This will create an impact on road safety awareness in their childhood. To execute this in schools, the School Education Department will send a circular soon," he said.

"We should drive vehicles responsibly and carefully, keeping in mind the safety of others. This way, we can avoid road accidents and reduce their occurrence," Anbil Mahesh further said.

He noted that road safety clubs exist in schools, but they are not active as teachers fail to monitor them as they are focused on teaching At the function a minute of silence was observed in honour of the people killed in the Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Coimbatore District Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar, Coimbatore city police commissioner A Saravana Sundar and others were present.