Six months after drone survey, no action has been taken on quarries in Madurai yet

MADURAI: Residents of Katchaikatti in Vadipatti taluk say the district administration is yet to take action against stone quarries that have violated norms even though a drone survey was conducted six months ago.

For the last 22 years, several quarries are functioning in Katchaikatti panchayat, which is located 46 km from Madurai city. The residents have submitted petitions to the district collector, and Chief Minister's Cell, complaining about noise and air pollution caused by the quarries. TNIE has published several reports regarding the issue.

In January this year, officials from the department of mines and geology conducted a field inspection and a drone survey. Sources said the report has been forwarded to revenue department, based on which two quarries were sealed in March, allegedly for mining beyond permissible limit and functioning even after the licence expired. Also, the district administration has stopped issuing fresh quarry licence in the region.

The residents, however, demand that the district administration must take action against all quarries, based on the drone survey and field inspection. Speaking to TNIE, environment activist M Gnanasekar said, "Heavy vehicles carrying boulders and gravel ply across the village. The dust from vehicle movement and crusher plant constantly creates eye irritation and leaves fine layer on faces. Several people are facing respiratory issues, skin diseases and renal ailments."

He further said quarries have been allowed as close as 300 m from residential areas and that quarry owners have converted a water stream into a pathway. These are violations as per the Tamil Nadu Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 1959. "I filed RTI petition seeking the drone survey report, but it was denied. I filed second appeal, till now the Public Information Officer(PIO) of the Geology and Mining has not furnished the report," he added.

On request of anonymity, an official from the district administration said, "Officials are working based on the drone survey report as well as the physical inspection. Soon, action will be taken against the quarries that have violated rules."