Two cops suspended for links with ganja peddlers in Villupuram

VILLUPURAM: Two police constables from the Arakandanallur police station in Villupuram district were suspended on Thursday over their alleged links with ganja smugglers.

Initially, the duo had been transferred to the Armed Reserve as a precautionary measure when suspicions of their involvement with the illegal drug trade surfaced.

However, based on further internal investigation and considering the gravity of the allegations, Villupuram District Superintendent of Police, P Saravanan, ordered their immediate suspension on Thursday.

Sources indicate the action was taken to ensure neutrality and discipline within the law enforcement ranks. The suspension underscores the department’s zero-tolerance approach towards any form of misconduct or collusion with criminal networks, stated police sources.

Sources added that this disciplinary move is expected to serve as a warning and reinforce accountability among police personnel.

“It also highlights the district police administration’s commitment to transparency and its firm stance against any nexus between law enforcers and offenders,” sources stated