Women in Tiruchy flag issues in pink bus services

TIRUCHY: Despite the Tamil Nadu government’s flagship Magalir Vidiyal Payanam scheme offering free bus services for women, many female commuters in Tiruchy are facing issues, with many free town buses allegedly skipping designated stops, forcing them to endure long waits or shell out for private transport.

The scheme, which sees around 2.98 lakh women utilise free buses daily in Tiruchy, was launched to empower women through financial savings and safe travel. To date, 36.6 crore women have reportedly benefited from the service in the district. However, recent months have seen a surge in complaints regarding the inconsistent operation of the free buses.

Women commuters highlight discrepancies between the scheme’s promise and its reality. Crucial stops such as Anna Statue, Main Guard gate, Marakadai, Thillainagar, MGMGH, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Kattur, Railway Junction, Srirangam, Jeeyapuram, Vayalur, E Pudur, KK Nagar, and even the Airport are being bypassed. This issue is particularly prevalent during rush hours and late evenings, disproportionately affecting women from low-income families who rely on the free services to save money.

“I work in a shop in Thillainagar. Buses often skip the stops at Thennur and Marakkadai during peak hours. I used to take the free bus home, but now I take a private bus and spend Rs 25 every day. It has affected my savings, said C Lakshmi, a commuter from Beema Nagar.