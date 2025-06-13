Women in Tiruchy flag issues in pink bus services

TIRUCHY: Despite the Tamil Nadu government’s flagship Magalir Vidiyal Payanam scheme offering free bus services for women, many female commuters in Tiruchy are facing issues, with many free town buses allegedly skipping designated stops, forcing them to endure long waits or shell out for private transport.
The scheme, which sees around 2.98 lakh women utilise free buses daily in Tiruchy, was launched to empower women through financial savings and safe travel. To date, 36.6 crore women have reportedly benefited from the service in the district. However, recent months have seen a surge in complaints regarding the inconsistent operation of the free buses.
Women commuters highlight discrepancies between the scheme’s promise and its reality. Crucial stops such as Anna Statue, Main Guard gate, Marakadai, Thillainagar, MGMGH, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Kattur, Railway Junction, Srirangam, Jeeyapuram, Vayalur, E Pudur, KK Nagar, and even the Airport are being bypassed. This issue is particularly prevalent during rush hours and late evenings, disproportionately affecting women from low-income families who rely on the free services to save money.
“I work in a shop in Thillainagar. Buses often skip the stops at Thennur and Marakkadai during peak hours. I used to take the free bus home, but now I take a private bus and spend Rs 25 every day. It has affected my savings, said C Lakshmi, a commuter from Beema Nagar.
She also added that buses often stop when men are waiting, but not when only women are present. “This is not just a small problem. It’s about safety and basic rights. Transport officials should monitor bus services better and take action against drivers who skip stops.”
K Maruthambal, a construction worker said, “I waited at Jeeyapuram for 20 minutes. When the bus came, it did not stop. I had to take a lift in a load auto to reach Chathiram bus stand. This is not the first time this has happened. Sometimes we wait for 30 minutes or more, only to see the buses drive away without stopping. We are forced to depend on strangers or expensive private autos.”
Numerous complaints have already been lodged with the Tiruchy District Collectorate and the TNSTC, but the problem persists.
When contacted, a senior TNSTC official stated, “All drivers and conductors have already been instructed to stop at every designated stop without fail. If passengers report specific details such as the date, time, and the exact location of the incident, we will take strict action against the concerned staff.”