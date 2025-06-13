Won’t allow Tamil Nadu to be ruled from Delhi: CM Stalin

COIMBATORE: “Tamils have self-respect and we will never allow Tamil Nadu to be ruled from Delhi,” said Chief Minister MK Stalin during a government programme in Salem on Thursday.

The chief minister released water from the Mettur Dam for irrigation in delta districts, and announced an increase in the procurement price of paddy to Rs 2,500 per quintal. “Farmers will now get Rs 2,500 per quintal. Accordingly, the procurement price of paddy will be increased to Rs 131 for the normal variety and Rs 156 for the short variety. The normal variety will be purchased at Rs 2,500 and the short variety at Rs 2,545.”

Taking a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech in Madurai, Stalin said, “Some people cannot bear the functioning of the Dravidian model of governance. A few days ago, Amit Shah came to Madurai. He criticised the DMK government saying we only make announcements and do nothing. He claimed that the DMK government is reversing the schemes provided by the BJP-led government at the centre. The truth is that the state government is providing additional funds because these schemes cannot be implemented using the funds allocated by the union government. The state government is allocating over 50% of the funds for schemes that bear Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name.”

Referring to a scene from the Rajinikanth-starrer film Padayappa, he said, “There is a dialogue — he is the groom, but the shirt he is wearing is mine. Similarly, the schemes may be launched by the union government, but we are providing the funds.”