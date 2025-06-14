370 families evicted from Madrasi Camp, Stalin writes to Delhi CM

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has written to his Delhi counterpart Rekha Gupta expressing deep concern over the humanitarian crisis following the demolition of the Madrasi Camp in Jangpura, New Delhi, on June 1. In the letter, Stalin highlighted that the eviction has left 370 Tamil families homeless, many of whom have been residing in Delhi for decades and contributing significantly to its economy.

The CM pointed out that, as per the Delhi High Court’s directive, 189 families had been allotted EWS flats in Narela. However, these units remain uninhabitable due to lack of essential amenities. No dedicated bus or metro rail connectivity is available, despite the relocation site being nearly 20 km away. The remaining 181 families have not been offered any alternative housing and continue to live in dire conditions, he said.

Stalin urged the Delhi government to expedite the completion of flats, extend housing eligibility through special relaxations for the 181 unaccommodated families, establish provisional Tamil-medium school, and offer livelihood support – especially to displaced women – through vocational training and micro-enterprise grants. The letter was handed over to Delhi CM by former union minister TR Baalu, accompanied by Tamil Nadu government’s Delhi representative AKS Vijayan and Tamil Nadu house resident commissioner Ashish Kumar.