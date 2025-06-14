ATS issues warrant of appearance to 1997 train blast case suspect

COIMBATORE: The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) sleuths investigating the three bomb blast cases from 1997 have issued a proclamation order seeking the court appearance of a suspect who has been at large for around 27 years.

The proclamation order in this regard was stuck at the Kallamedu area near Selvapuram where the suspect was residing before 1997.

Police sources say one of the suspects, M Ayub alias Ashraf Ali, aged around 50, was from Kallamedu and was booked in three different bomb blast cases reported on December 6, 1997. The bombs exploded in trains stationed at railway stations in Erode, Tiruchy and Thrissur and claimed the lives of 10 people and left 72 injured.

The case is being heard at Judicial Magistrate Court VI at Tiruchy. Ayub has been absconding since 1997.