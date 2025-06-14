Ennore chemical dust has high level of toxic substances: Report

CHENNAI: Laboratory analysis of fine greyish chemical dust that polluted Sathyavani Muthu Nagar in Ennore severely in the end of May has shown high levels of toxic substances like fluoride, lead, uranium, and cadmium.

Releasing the report they had obtained from a National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL)-certified lab to the media on Friday, the residents demanded stringent action. They said they continue to face the problem, although the levels of the chemical dust in the air have come down.

The residents said the findings clearly pointed to the dust originating from an industry. They blamed Kothari Industrial Corporation Limited, located nearby and now taken over for lease by Coromandel International Limited (CIL), as the source. They said the report showed 1.71 lakh mg/kg of calcium, 15,312 mg/kg of fluoride, 111 mg/kg of lead, 9.64 mg/kg of cadmium and 20.9 mg/kg of uranium, adding that all of which are way above permissible levels and posed serious health hazard to the residents.

The issue gained attention when thick layers of fine grayish substance started settling on the surfaces of the homes on May 27 and 28, triggering eye irritation, sore throat, coughing, and respiratory issues.

Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, which collected samples for testing, has not made the results public yet. It however said that the air survey conducted by its mobile unit in the locality between June 4 and June 8 showed all air quality parameters to be within the limits set by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).