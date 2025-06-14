Four court staff die, judge injured as car rams truck in Tamil Nadu

THOOTHUKUDI: Four court staffers died and the principal district judge of Thanjavur and another staff member sustained severe injuries after the car they were travelling in rammed a truck from behind at Melakaranthai on the Thoothukudi-Madurai National Highways on Friday morning. The accident occurred when the car, in a suspected attempt to overtake another vehicle, rear-ended a gypsum truck en route to Ariyalur, sources said.

While advocate S Dhananjeya Ramachandran (55) of Pudukottai, personal security officer D Navin Kumar (28) of Tiruchy, and record clerk K Vasu Ramanathan (33) of Pudukottai were crushed to death on the spot, junior bailiff CA Sridhar Kumar died on the way to Aruppukottai Government Hospital.

Thanjavur principal district judge K Poorana Jeya Anand (56) and staff K Udhayasuriyan (34) of Thanjavur, who sustained grievous injuries, were initially rushed to Aruppukottai GH, and later referred to Meenakshi Mission Hospital in Madurai. The tragedy struck when the group was on their way back to Thanjavur after visiting the Tiruchendur Murugan temple, sources said.