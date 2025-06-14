Four new roundabouts to streamline traffic in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: As part of improving road safety and streamline traffic, four more new roundabouts are set to come up in Coimbatore city. Also, 18 conventional traffic signals will be replaced with LED-based signal lighting to improve visibility.

Among four U-turns planned by the city traffic police, two are planned at Edayarpalayam junction on the Thadagam road and Saravanampatti-Thudiyalur road junction and the other two at Sundarapuram and Aavin Milk Company junction on Thadagam road.

The official team led by the Deputy Commissioner of Traffic S Ashok Kumar on Friday inspected the Edayarpalayam junction where the trial run is underway. Officials from the police, road safety committee and the highways department were part of the inspection.

"A trial run is on at Edayarpalayam and Saravanampatti. We have placed a temporary structure to study the traffic pattern. Based on the findings we modify the design. After that, we start work at Sundarapuram and Milk company junctions," said S Ashok Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police.

The city police have been implementing 'U-turns' and 'Roundabouts' as alternatives to conventional traffic signals to improve traffic flow, particularly on arterial roads.