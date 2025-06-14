Four new roundabouts to streamline traffic in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: As part of improving road safety and streamline traffic, four more new roundabouts are set to come up in Coimbatore city. Also, 18 conventional traffic signals will be replaced with LED-based signal lighting to improve visibility.
Among four U-turns planned by the city traffic police, two are planned at Edayarpalayam junction on the Thadagam road and Saravanampatti-Thudiyalur road junction and the other two at Sundarapuram and Aavin Milk Company junction on Thadagam road.
The official team led by the Deputy Commissioner of Traffic S Ashok Kumar on Friday inspected the Edayarpalayam junction where the trial run is underway. Officials from the police, road safety committee and the highways department were part of the inspection.
"A trial run is on at Edayarpalayam and Saravanampatti. We have placed a temporary structure to study the traffic pattern. Based on the findings we modify the design. After that, we start work at Sundarapuram and Milk company junctions," said S Ashok Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police.
The city police have been implementing 'U-turns' and 'Roundabouts' as alternatives to conventional traffic signals to improve traffic flow, particularly on arterial roads.
U-turns and roundabouts were introduced in Coimbatore in early 2023 as part of a traffic management initiative. Their introduction was followed up with adjustments based on traffic patterns. This change has been met with mixed reactions, with some motorists praising the new system and others expressing concerns about pedestrian safety. In the last two years, the city police have replaced signals with U-turns at 28 junctions and with roundabouts at 14 major junctions.
DCP Ashok Kumar also said 18 conventional traffic signals will be replaced with LED lamps. "In an attempt to increase the visibility of the signals, we planned to renovate them with the support of the 'UYIR' - a Coimbatore-based NGO that works for road safety measures," he added.
The 18 signals across city roads are at Kamarajapuram Junction on Mettupalayam Road, Milk Company Junction on Thadagam Road, Good Shed Road junction, Vincent road junction and NH Road junction on Big Bazaar Street, Ukkadam, Kattoor, Lakshmi Mill, Classic Tower junction on Tiruchi road, Mani School junction, Government polytechnic college for Women (WPT) junction, JM Bakery junction on Avinashi Road, Thudiyalur road junction, Saravanampatti junction, Surya junction, Athipalayam junction, Tamil Nadu bus stop and Water Tank junction on Sathyamangalam road.