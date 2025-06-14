Ganja sale unabated in Tiruchy city, rural areas despite police action

TIRUCHY: The menace of ganja is spreading its tentacles quietly in Tiruchy though police claim they are taking stringent action on peddlers.

According to data shared by the police department, 45 peddlers have been arrested in both city and rural police limits in Tiruchy between January and May 2025. Whereas in 2024, 110 peddlers were arrested and 90 kg of ganja was seized, including 40 kg in June alone. Most of the arrested were small-time peddlers, not main suppliers. Further, police department sources said only small packets typically between 5 grams and 2 kilograms are seized in each case.

Activists say this is only a small portion of what is being sold. Speaking to TNIE, SR Kishore Kumar, a lawyer and social activist from Chintamani, said, “Youngsters easily come into contact with peddlers via online platforms. Despite regular arrests, the availability and use of ganja has not reduced noticeably. Police just catch a few people to show action, but the real network continues.”