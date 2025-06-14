Ganja sale unabated in Tiruchy city, rural areas despite police action

TIRUCHY: The menace of ganja is spreading its tentacles quietly in Tiruchy though police claim they are taking stringent action on peddlers.
According to data shared by the police department, 45 peddlers have been arrested in both city and rural police limits in Tiruchy between January and May 2025. Whereas in 2024, 110 peddlers were arrested and 90 kg of ganja was seized, including 40 kg in June alone. Most of the arrested were small-time peddlers, not main suppliers. Further, police department sources said only small packets typically between 5 grams and 2 kilograms are seized in each case.
Activists say this is only a small portion of what is being sold. Speaking to TNIE, SR Kishore Kumar, a lawyer and social activist from Chintamani, said, “Youngsters easily come into contact with peddlers via online platforms. Despite regular arrests, the availability and use of ganja has not reduced noticeably. Police just catch a few people to show action, but the real network continues.”
A shopkeeper from Samayapuram who did not wish to be named, said, “We often see the same group youths gathering near the TASMAC outlet and temple grounds late in the evening. There are clear signs of drug activity, but no visible policing or preventive action. We are scared about the consequences of reporting to police and keep quiet.”
When contacted, a senior officer in Tiruchy city police said, “We regularly conduct awareness programmes about drug abuse and take strict action against offenders. Similar to Chennai, there has been a significant seizure of narcotic substances in Tiruchy as well. We cannot discuss detailed information over the phone.”
Tiruchy SP S Selvanagarathinam was not available for a comment, but a senior officer in the district limit said, “We are taking action during patrols as well as based on complaints received from public.”