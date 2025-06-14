Hindu Munnani to Madras HC: Muruga Bakthargal meeting got police nod

MADURAI: Four days after the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court granted the police time till Thursday to decide on allowing the ‘Muruga Bakthargalin Aanmeega Maanadu’ scheduled for June 22, the Hindu Munnani, which is organising the event, informed the court that permission had been granted, albeit with 52 conditions.

However, the outfit raised objections to six of the conditions — including a ban on processions, the requirement of vehicle passes to enter the venue, and the need for separate approvals from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department and the Madurai City Corporation. The organisation filed a separate petition seeking exemption from these six conditions.

Justice B Pugalendhi, recording the submissions, said a detailed order would be issued soon. Additional Advocate General R Baskaran, representing the Madurai police, stated that the restrictions were imposed solely to prevent any untoward incidents during the spiritual event. He also asserted that the organisers must take full responsibility to ensure peace and order. Accepting the state’s submission, the judge instructed the organisers not to allow any political activities during the conference.