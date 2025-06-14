Illegal cement boards go unchecked for advertisement, residents cry foul in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: While the Tiruchy City Corporation continues its routine drives to remove posters and flex boards from public spaces, residents allege that illegal cemented boards installed by private establishments are being ignored.
According to residents, civic workers routinely remove unauthorised publicity materials such as posters and banners. However, they claim that permanent cemented boards put up by shops, clinics and other businesses- even those located next to official street name signs, often escape action.
“I don’t think they are taking stern action against those who put up flex boards that obstruct footpaths,” said Sudhakar B, a senior citizen from Anna Nagar. “I’ve seen sanitation workers removing posters, but that’s not enough. The corporation needs to announce heavy penalties for such violations, and similar action should be taken against those who have installed permanent structures illegally,” he added.
Sources said that a similar crackdown was carried out nearly two years ago to remove such fixed installations, but no such initiative has been seen in recent months. This has led to a reemergence of illegal boards in several parts of the city, including Woraiyur, Vayalur, and EB Road- some of them even mounted next to Tiruchy Corporation street signs.
“The corporation must use cutting machines or other tools to remove these cemented boards. These aren’t like regular banners, they need equipment to dismantle,” said Sukanya Kumar, a resident of Woraiyur. “A hefty fine should be imposed, and public announcements must be made to warn offenders,” she added.
Senior corporation officials said that instructions will be passed to zonal inspection teams. “Such boards will be removed, and penalties will be imposed on violators,” an official assured.
Residents say they are hoping for stricter and more consistent enforcement to help preserve the city’s public spaces and prevent repeat violations.