Illegal cement boards go unchecked for advertisement, residents cry foul in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: While the Tiruchy City Corporation continues its routine drives to remove posters and flex boards from public spaces, residents allege that illegal cemented boards installed by private establishments are being ignored.

According to residents, civic workers routinely remove unauthorised publicity materials such as posters and banners. However, they claim that permanent cemented boards put up by shops, clinics and other businesses- even those located next to official street name signs, often escape action.

“I don’t think they are taking stern action against those who put up flex boards that obstruct footpaths,” said Sudhakar B, a senior citizen from Anna Nagar. “I’ve seen sanitation workers removing posters, but that’s not enough. The corporation needs to announce heavy penalties for such violations, and similar action should be taken against those who have installed permanent structures illegally,” he added.