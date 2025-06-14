PMK power struggle: Party leaders still uncertain on resolution

CHENNAI: Even as S. Ramadoss — the founder and president of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), a key political party with strong support in the northern and northwestern districts of Tamil Nadu — continues to publicly push for a settlement in the ongoing power struggle within the party, several senior leaders remain uncertain about a much-awaited resolution.
The party is currently embroiled in a leadership tussle between Ramadoss and his son, Anbumani Ramadoss, who also serves as the party’s president.
With the 2026 assembly elections a few months away, the fallout between father and son over leadership and the infighting that followed have cast a cloud of uncertainty on the party’s future.
On June 13, PMK chief Anbumani announced that he will take on a state-wide walkathon starting on July 25 that will span over 100 days and conclude on November 1, aimed at reclaiming the rights of Tamil people. July 25 also marks his father's 86th birthday.
The announcement gained strange attention as it came on the same day when Ramadoss told the media that he would be the president of the party 'until his last breath'.
With father and son operating in silos and pulling in opposing directions, the internal dynamics of the PMK remain a mystery. When asked about the duo and the prevailing tension, Party General Secretary Vadivel Ravanan and Headquarters Secretary Anbazhagan declined to comment to The New Indian Express (TNIE Online), adding an element of suspense and curiosity.
A latest statement by A Ramadoss, expressing that the efforts to reconcile with his son Anbumani had come to a stalemate, added to the confusion. "A disciple can sometimes be better than his guru, but a son should never try to surpass his father. That goes against dharma," he said on June 12.
This contradicts the party founder's previous view shared just a few days ago. On June 8, Ramadoss stated that the differences with his son will be sorted out.
However, with Anbumani calling for general council meetings in 10 districts from June 15 through a statement on his X handle, captioned as 'PMK headquarters announcement', and Ramadoss replacing numerous district secretaries and state-level office bearers on June 10, it already hinted that reconciliation could be a far objective.
On April 10, the 85-year-old Ramadoss announced that he would be the president of the PMK and declared that Anbumani would be its working president, demoting Anbumani from the president post. In response, Anbumani challenged his father's decision, stating that he continues to be the party chief, as he was elected by PMK’s general council.
On May 29, at a press conference at his residence at Thailapuram, Ramadoss launched a scathing attack on his son Anbumani, stating that it was his mistake to have made his son a Union Cabinet Minister at the age of 35 years, and also levied multiple charges, including forcing him into an alliance with the BJP during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, functioning in a 'no holds barred' manner and a lot more.
On May 30, addressing district office-bearers at Sholinganallur, Anbumani said, "PMK is not me or anyone else; you are the PMK. Without you, there is nothing. PMK is not anyone’s private property.”
However, he also hailed his father, Ramadoss, as the custodian of social justice. PMK emerged following the 1987 agitation for reservation for the Vanniyar community in education and employment. The agitation was organized by the Vanniyar Sangham, then headed by Ramadoss.
Yielding results, in 1989, the DMK government led by M Karunanidhi granted Most Backward Class status to the community.
With Anbumani stating his father's contribution to the social cause on one hand and stressing that 'PMK is not anyone’s private property' on the other hand opened up multiple speculations among party cadres, other political parties, political analysts and the general public.
RSS ideologue and auditor S. Gurumurthy and AIADMK leader and former Chennai mayor Saidai Duraisamy met senior Ramadoss on June 5.
Anbumani met Gurumurthy at his residence on the same day. Even if it is believed that Gurumurthy is largely helping to resolve the issues between father and son, speculations are rife if it is an ongoing attempt to convince an alliance with AIADMK-BJP combine.
Speaking to The New Indian Express on June 9, PMK honorary president GK Mani termed the ongoing conflict an internal issue for the party and asserted that it would be resolved amicably 'very soon.' When asked about the expected announcement regarding the alliance, he said that it would come later once the prevailing issues within the party are sorted out.
Senior journalist Priyan Srinivasan expressed that PMK Supremo Ramadoss wishes to keep the alliance options open for quite some time, and it is too early to commit with any other party for now.
Strong talks are also on over Ramadoss intending to ally with DMK, as he is disappointed with the BJP on the overarching role of Governor affecting the States's autonomy, issues over fund allocation to States and a lot more.
Priyan also highlighted that, in a way, the ongoing issues within the PMK are aiding it by being a prominent reason to postpone the decision over the alliance.
He also expressed that the 2026 assembly election is starkly different from previous assembly elections, as actor Vijay's TVK is serving as a promising option for many second-rung parties like PMK to join hands with.
Vijay's 'share in power if voted to power' announcement in his very first political conference at Vikravandi holds significance, even if it remains unknown how far his influence would unfold.
Political analyst Tharai Ilamathi shared that Anbumani pins hope on the AIADMK-BJP alliance as he reportedly aims for the Deputy CM post if the alliance comes to power.
Furthermore, Ilamathi shared that the alliance would possibly allot a meaty 35 seats for PMK and would likely win four seats. He opined that the AIADMK-BJP-PMK partnership, if formed, would likely give a tough fight against DMK owing to anti-incumbency. Significantly, ground-level PMK workers also naturally prefer working along with AIADMK workers ahead of the election, he added.
With the father removing cadres from key positions and the son reinstating them becoming the new normal, the chaos and confusion in PMK have snowballed into a major setback.
Even if the top leadership expresses optimism over reaching consensus, the present situation does not reflect so.
Speaking to TNIE on June 9 over the phone, PMK Baskaran, Karur District Secretary of the PMK party said that Ramadoss and Anbumani are in talks and they differ in only minor issues which would be resolved very soon. He also stated that the rift is due to the 'generation gap' and 'style of approach' between the two.
"Ramadoss is a fighter, while Anbumani is a politician," he said.
When asked if the rift is affecting the functioning of the party, he said that it cannot be denied that there is a slight slack but not so much so as to affect the routine. He fondly shared that cadres like both of them equally.
Shockingly, in a quick turn of events, on June 10, PMK Baskaran was removed from his position by Anbumani for addressing him (Anbumani) as "working president" in social media posts.
However, after meeting Ramadoss at his residence in Thailapuram in Villupuram the same day, Baskaran told media persons that he continues to be the District Secretary, as only Ramadoss has the power to remove office bearers. Notably, he informed that Ramadoss said that removal was 'invalid.'
With the internal issues looming larger, the possibility of a split is threatening. A split would be no less than a self-inflicted sabotage owing to the bleak performance in the recent elections. It will lose its bargaining power for seats and eventually end up in a poor fight.
In 2021 assembly elections, PMK won only 5 seats (Pennagaram and Dharmapuri constituencies in Dharmapuri district; Mailam constituency in Villupuram district; and Mettur and Salem (West) constituencies in Salem district) out of 23 seats it contested in alliance with AIADMK.
In the 2024 parliamentary elections, it won no seats out of the 10 seats it contested in alliance with the BJP.
However, Tharai Ilamathi shared that a split is highly unlikely, citing the party's future prospects, and expressed that a compromise will be arrived at, as the crisis is basically about who will lead and decide on the alliance decision.
The party presently holds a share of over five per cent as a vote bank and majorly relies on the support of the Vanniyar community.
Notably, in a show of strength and revival, Anbumani Ramadoss successfully led the Chithirai Muzhu Nilavu Vanniyar Youth Conference near Mahabalipuram on May 11, reportedly participated in by lakhs of youngsters in the event.
In the 2016 assembly elections, PMK contested solo and Anbumani was projected as the CM candidate. He led a widespread campaign all over the State, sloganeering ‘Change. Progress. Anbumani.’
Even though it did not translate into votes, it helped the party to substantially change its outlook of a caste-affiliated party that champions for the cause and welfare of ‘one’ community.
With Anbumani’s Rajya Sabha term ending this month, it is expected that he will strategise and power-pack the preparations for the 2026 assembly election. Also, with the 2026 poll campaign to be steered through by young faces like DMK’s Udhayanidhi Stalin, NTK’s Seeman, and TVK’s Vijay, expectations do lie on Anbumani.
Should the father let the 56-year-old son be free to take key decisions? Should the son pay heed to the 85-year-old father’s advice? If they don’t find the answer now, the 2026 assembly results would let them know!