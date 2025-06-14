Protest at Vellore GH after attender attacks intern doctor

VELLORE: Around 200 postgraduate and intern doctors staged a protest outside the Vellore Government Medical College Hospital in Adukkamparai after a 40-year-old male attender of a patient allegedly assaulted a female intern doctor in the female ward on Friday.

The man had called the 23-year-old doctor after she checked the BP of the patient and moved on to attend another. “As she was with another patient, she couldn’t respond immediately. The man kept calling her,” a source said.

He then allegedly, in an inebriated state, grabbed her neck with both hands and pushed her against the wall. Another female intern who rushed to help her was also allegedly pushed by him.

A male postgraduate doctor who was nearby intervened and stopped the assault. The Deputy Superintendent of Police and the hospital dean reached the spot and assured them that the issue would be resolved.