Tamil Nadu: Excess sewage in Panthalkudi to be sent to another STP

Chithra Vijayan, corporation commissioner, told TNIE that after a brief stoppage due to Goripalayam flyover works, the 2-MLD STP situated in the canal has started to operate. Addressing the excess sewage issues, the corporation plans to install a pumping station on the other side of the canal to pump out sewage from the canal through the pipeline to the Sakkimangalam treatment plant for treatment. At present, pipeline works are being carried out by the corporation, through which about 6 MLD sewage would be pumped out of the canal to the Sakkimangalam treatment plant, while the remaining would be processed by the existing 2-MLD STP situated near Meenakshi College.

Activists have also alleged that a large amount of garbage is dumped into the canal in several parts, and the city corporation should take action to properly clean the canal.