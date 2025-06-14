Tamil Nadu: Excess sewage in Panthalkudi to be sent to another STP

MADURAI: The city corporation has started work to establish a pumping station and divert sewage from the Panthalkudi canal to Sakkimangalam treatment plant. The STP in Panthalkudi can handle only 2 MLD, whereas the other plant can process 45 MLD.
M Raja, president of Vaigai Makkal Iyakkam, said, “The existing sewage treatment plant at Panthalkudi canal can treat only 2 MLD, while over eight MLD sewage flows through the canal. Owing to its lower capacity, apart from the 2 MLD, the remaining sewage was released into the Vaigai river. This has been polluting the Vaigai river. Hence, the city corporation has to increase the capacity of the sewage treatment plant (STP) at the canal to prevent sewage flow into the Vaigai river.”
Chithra Vijayan, corporation commissioner, told TNIE that after a brief stoppage due to Goripalayam flyover works, the 2-MLD STP situated in the canal has started to operate. Addressing the excess sewage issues, the corporation plans to install a pumping station on the other side of the canal to pump out sewage from the canal through the pipeline to the Sakkimangalam treatment plant for treatment. At present, pipeline works are being carried out by the corporation, through which about 6 MLD sewage would be pumped out of the canal to the Sakkimangalam treatment plant, while the remaining would be processed by the existing 2-MLD STP situated near Meenakshi College.
Activists have also alleged that a large amount of garbage is dumped into the canal in several parts, and the city corporation should take action to properly clean the canal.