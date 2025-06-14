Tamil Nadu: Stranded jumbo calf brought to ATR camp as bid to reunite with herd fails

COIMBATORE: A wild elephant calf which was found separated from its mother in Sirumugai forest range last month has been brought to the elephant camp at Kozhikamuthi in Anaimalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) on Friday.

The forest department decided to bring the calf to the ATR camp as repeated attempts to reunite the 10-month-old male calf with its herd failed.

K Manoj, the Range Officer of the Sirumugai Forest Range, said, “As the attempts for reuniting the calf with its herd failed, we have shifted it temporarily to the Kozhikamuthi Elephant Camp as per an order by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF). The department may take further attempts to reunite the calf with elephant herds in the ATR. It will be decided by the PCCF further.”

He also said the calf’s health is normal.