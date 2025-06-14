Thirty fall ill after eating breakfast in SC students hostel in Tamil Nadu

THANJAVUR: Around 30 students staying at the government adi dravidar hostel for girls in Pattukottai were admitted to a government hospital on Friday with symptoms of food poisoning allegedly after consuming breakfast in the hostel.

According police, the hostel is functioning out of a private marriage hall for the last three years. It houses 30 students studying who study at the Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Pattukottai.

On Friday morning, the students were served tamarind rice, and potato fry for breakfast at the hostel. Later, they went to school as usual. Around 11 am, six students started vomiting and fainted. Teachers immediately rushed them to the Pattukkottai Government Hospital for treatment. Soon after, the remaining 22 students also began developing similar symptoms, including vomiting and dizziness. Subsequently, they were also taken to the hospital. Doctors who examined said that the symptom was due to food poisoning.

Sources said the students were being treated at the hospital and that they are stable as of Friday evening.

On information, Pattukottai RDO Shankar, Tahsildar Dharmendra, and Pattukkottai DSP Ravichandran visited the students in the hospital. Officials from the food safety department collected food samples for testing.