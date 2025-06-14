VP Dhankhar to attend sustainability event at JIPMER, interact with students at Pondicherry University

PUDUCHERRY: Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, will be on a two-day official visit to Puducherry on June 16 and 17, 2025, during which he will participate in key events organised at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) and Pondicherry University.

On June 16, the Vice President will be the Chief Guest at a programme titled “Environmental Sustainability in Building the Nation” to be held at the APJ Abdul Kalam Auditorium, JIPMER, from 4.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The event, aimed at fostering awareness and dialogue on sustainable development, will include an exclusive interaction between the Vice President and the faculty, staff, and students of JIPMER.

As part of the event, Dhankhar will also plant a sapling in the name of his mother, Kesari Devi, under the nationwide “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” (one tree in the name of mother) campaign initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on World Environment Day to promote environmental consciousness and maternal tribute.

The event will also be attended by several dignitaries including Puducherry Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan, Chief Minister Shri N Rangasamy, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Thiru R Selvam, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Thiru S Selvaganabathy, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) Thiru V. Vaithilingam, and MLA Thiru V Aroumougame @ AKD.

On June 17, Dhankhar, in his capacity as the Chancellor of Pondicherry University, will visit the University at 10.00 am to engage with students, faculty, and staff. The interactive session will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Auditorium in the Dr B R Ambedkar Administrative Building.