Will seek more seats to contest, but at the right time: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan

TIRUCHY: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan on Friday said his party will demand more seats to contest in 2026 elections as part of the DMK-led alliance, but clarified that alliance harmony will be prioritised over individual gains.

“We have expectations and will ask for more seats in all elections. But alliance interest is more important than the party’s interest. Decisions will be taken at the right time through talks. Though we believe in power sharing, upcoming election is not the apt time for it,” Thirumavalavan told reporters in Tiruchy.

He was speaking ahead of the party’s “Save secularism” rally scheduled on Saturday.

Thirumavalavan criticised the BJP for politicising religion, pointing to the Murugan Maanadu. “Instead of addressing real issues like social justice and Dalit rights, the BJP is trying to divert attention by holding religious events like the Murugan Maanadu for political mileage,” he said.

On BJP’s claims of winning 2026 election, he said, “It’s a political illusion. Amit Shah couldn’t get PMK or DMDK leaders to meet him – the alliance isn’t whole.” He concluded that while corruption is serious, caste and religious extremism pose a bigger threat.