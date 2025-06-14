Woman tricks abductors into stopping car, escapes in Chennai

CHENNAI: A woman abducted by a gang in a car in broad daylight managed to trick them into stopping the vehicle and escape from their clutches.

Two persons, identified as Imran alias Imthath Basha (24) of Zam Bazaar and Mani alias Malayandi (30) of Karur, were arrested in connection with the incident. The police said both the suspects have cases pending against them. They were sent to judicial remand on Friday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday near Koyambedu when the 26-year-old woman from Tripura, Kazijuli Akhtar, residing in Maduravoyal was on her way to a relative’s house in Nerkundram along with her elder brother Josim and sister-in-law Zoya Akhtar.