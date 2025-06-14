Woman tricks abductors into stopping car, escapes in Chennai

CHENNAI: A woman abducted by a gang in a car in broad daylight managed to trick them into stopping the vehicle and escape from their clutches.
Two persons, identified as Imran alias Imthath Basha (24) of Zam Bazaar and Mani alias Malayandi (30) of Karur, were arrested in connection with the incident. The police said both the suspects have cases pending against them. They were sent to judicial remand on Friday.
The incident occurred on Wednesday near Koyambedu when the 26-year-old woman from Tripura, Kazijuli Akhtar, residing in Maduravoyal was on her way to a relative’s house in Nerkundram along with her elder brother Josim and sister-in-law Zoya Akhtar.
Police said Imran, who was known to the family, reached the spot in a car along with three others, allegedly at the instigation of Zoya. When Imran tried to take Zoya with him, Kazijuli intervened, only to be assaulted and dragged into the car, they said.
Kazijuli managed to trick the abductors by asking them to stop the car for water.
Once out of the car, she borrowed a passerby’s phone, and informed her mother, who in turn, alerted the police. She was later reunited with her family with the help of her brother.
Based on her complaint, the Koyambedu police registered a case and tracked down two of the suspects. Efforts are on to trace the remaining abductors, the police added.