14,850 accident cases treated at Madurai GRH under NK-48 scheme

MADURAI: As many as 14,850 road accident victims have benefitted through the 'Innuyir Kappom Nammai Kakkum 48' (NK-48) scheme at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai, since its launch in December 2021 till April 2025, according to records from the GRH Emergency Department. The hospital has so far provided treatment worth Rs 15.01-crore free of cost for patients under the scheme, said Dr S Thanappan, HOD (Emergency Medicine), GRH.

For the four years till 2024, the hospital has performed a total of 11,869 surgeries under the scheme -- 4,122 neurosurgeries, 3,056 orthopaedic surgeries, 4,247 general surgeries, and 444 major surgeries. In 2025, till April, the emergency department of the hospital has carried out 523 neurosurgeries, 557 orthopaedic surgeries, and 921 general surgeries.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Thanappan said, "The primary task of the scheme is to treat and save the victims within 48 hours of the accident. Thus, all kinds of road accident cases are included in the scheme, and only these cases are eligible. A majority of the cases are related to neurology and neurosurgery, fractures (ortho) and severe vascular injuries. Often, cases from Theni, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram and Dindigul are referred to the GRH, as victims might require advanced procedures, especially neurosurgeries. Many district hospitals and medical college hospitals do not have specialists in neurology, posing difficulties in treating head injuries at those facilities."