14,850 accident cases treated at Madurai GRH under NK-48 scheme

MADURAI: As many as 14,850 road accident victims have benefitted through the 'Innuyir Kappom Nammai Kakkum 48' (NK-48) scheme at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai, since its launch in December 2021 till April 2025, according to records from the GRH Emergency Department. The hospital has so far provided treatment worth Rs 15.01-crore free of cost for patients under the scheme, said Dr S Thanappan, HOD (Emergency Medicine), GRH.
For the four years till 2024, the hospital has performed a total of 11,869 surgeries under the scheme -- 4,122 neurosurgeries, 3,056 orthopaedic surgeries, 4,247 general surgeries, and 444 major surgeries. In 2025, till April, the emergency department of the hospital has carried out 523 neurosurgeries, 557 orthopaedic surgeries, and 921 general surgeries.
Speaking to TNIE, Dr Thanappan said, "The primary task of the scheme is to treat and save the victims within 48 hours of the accident. Thus, all kinds of road accident cases are included in the scheme, and only these cases are eligible. A majority of the cases are related to neurology and neurosurgery, fractures (ortho) and severe vascular injuries. Often, cases from Theni, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram and Dindigul are referred to the GRH, as victims might require advanced procedures, especially neurosurgeries. Many district hospitals and medical college hospitals do not have specialists in neurology, posing difficulties in treating head injuries at those facilities."
At the GRH Emergency Department, a dedicated four-member team has been working around the clock for the NK-48 scheme. Sources said the documentation process and claims under the scheme are faster compared to the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS). An official from the Emergency Department said, "Under the scheme, the patients are photographed twice -- once immediately after admission and the second during treatment for documentation purposes. The claim is raised by producing the CT scan report, along with the accident registry, and the Aadhaar card. More importantly, victims need not produce any kind of identification or health insurance card -- such as the CMCHIS card, which is needed for treatment."
However, there are several instances of claim rejection under the NK-48 scheme at the GRH -- two in 2021, 234 in 2022, 99 in 2023, 154 in 2024, and 82 in 2025 (till April). Explaining the issue, Dr Thanappan said, "Many a time, issues with determining patients' identities could lead to claim rejection. Sometimes, after receiving treatment for 24 hours, patients choose to shift to a private hospital, which is against medical advice. Though claims are rejected, patients receive emergency treatment under our experts."
Beneficiaries under NK-48 scheme at GRH, Madurai
Year || Number of beneficiaries
2021 || 10
2022 || 4,605
2023 || 1,920
2024 || 6,154
2025 (till April) || 2,163