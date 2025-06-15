35 years on, TN teacher gets new home as ‘guru dakshina’

CUDDALORE: For J Chandra, a 75-year-old retired private schoolteacher of Chidambaram whose entire life was spent in illuminating the lives of thousands of students, help came at her darkest hour from her own students — in the form a new home.

As the teacher landed in bad times after the death of her husband and relatives, and poor health affected her ability to teach, she had to wage a lonely battle for survival inside a crumbling hut. All this changed when N Manikandan, one of her former students from 35 years ago who couldn’t bear to see her troubles, reached out to his classmates to give their history teacher a helping hand.

On Friday (June 13) morning, Chandra stepped into the new home built by her students at a cost of Rs 3.5 lakh at Kavarappalayam Street in Bhuvanagiri. It took six months to finish the construction work but the smile on Chandra’s face, when her former students handed over the key to their beloved teacher, made it all worthwhile.

Ex-student shares Chandra’s ordeal on WhatsApp, helps raise Rs 3.5 lakh

Manikandan, who had studied under her at Mangalam Matriculation School in Perumathur over 35 years ago, decided to take a leap of faith when he collected the contact details of his classmates, shared the teachers’ ordeal on WhatsApp, and sought their response.

“She (Chandra) has been living in poverty for all these years, and was unable to build a house even under government housing schemes, owing to financial constraints. After learning about her condition, many of my batch mates pitched in, and helped raise Rs 3.5 lakh. My friend V Prem Kumar, who lives in London, played a key role in coordinating three batches, including ours, to make this possible,” said Manikandan, who currently resides in Bhuvanagiri.

“We had initially planned for a concrete-roof house, but she requested a simpler one, considering her age. So, we built a house with a hall, kitchen, and toilet on a portion of the 2.75 cents of land she owns, spending Rs 3.5 lakh,” he added.