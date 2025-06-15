Alternative site for bio-CNG plant identified at Iduvai in Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR: To address the burning issues regarding solid waste management, the Tiruppur City Municipal Corporation has identified eight acres of land in Iduvai to set up a bio-CNG plant with a capacity to handle 200 metric tons of waste daily. This will be an alternative to the proposed similar project on Kangeyam Road where the public strongly opposed the civic plan.

A bio-CNG plant produces Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), also known as bio-CNG, from organic waste.

Currently, over 300 tonnes of about 600 to 700 tonnes of garbage generated daily in the city are dumped in an abandoned stone quarry in Neruperichal village. Only 110 t is sent to Micro Composting Centres (MCC) every day. Allegedly around 150 t is sent to recycling projects.

The proposed bio-CNG project planned at Iduvai on the outskirts of Tiruppur city is expected to solve to some extent issues regarding solid waste management. The Corporation is now disposing garbage in different stone quarries one after another in view of public protests against the practice.

It recently selected the Neruperichal quarry but the public protested there too and the dumping had to be carried out under police protection on Saturday.

Political parties and the public are likely to oppose the unsafe solid waste management practices.

R Saravanan, TVK's trade union district secretary, from Neruperichal, said, "Dumping garbage in stone quarries pollutes groundwater and the environment. We have not allowed the vehicles to dump garbage for the past three days. They dumped the garbage under police protection on Saturday. Fearing police action, the public did not come forward to protest."