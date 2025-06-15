CM Stalin releases Cauvery water from Kallanai with ceremonial gesture for Kuruvai cultivation

THANJAVUR: In a symbolic gesture steeped in tradition, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday evening operated the sluices of the Grand Anaicut (Kallanai), releasing water into the Rivers Cauvery, Vennaru, Kollidam, and the Grand Anaicut Canal.

The move marks the beginning of irrigation for the Kuruvai paddy crop and preparation for the Samba crop across the Cauvery delta districts.

In the customary ceremony of releasing water from Kallanai into River Cauvery, the Chief Minister operated the sluice gate using an electrical switch. He then showered flower petals and paddy seeds onto the gushing waters from the regulators. Later, he also offered flowers into the Kollidam River after its sluice gates were lifted.

Initially, 1,500 cusecs of water was released into the River Cauvery, 1,500 cusecs into the Vennaru River, 500 cusecs into the Grand Anaicut Canal, and 400 cusecs into the Kollidam River. Following the release, around 13 lakh acres in the delta districts are expected to receive irrigation.