CM Stalin releases Cauvery water from Kallanai with ceremonial gesture for Kuruvai cultivation

THANJAVUR: In a symbolic gesture steeped in tradition, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday evening operated the sluices of the Grand Anaicut (Kallanai), releasing water into the Rivers Cauvery, Vennaru, Kollidam, and the Grand Anaicut Canal.
The move marks the beginning of irrigation for the Kuruvai paddy crop and preparation for the Samba crop across the Cauvery delta districts.
In the customary ceremony of releasing water from Kallanai into River Cauvery, the Chief Minister operated the sluice gate using an electrical switch. He then showered flower petals and paddy seeds onto the gushing waters from the regulators. Later, he also offered flowers into the Kollidam River after its sluice gates were lifted.
Initially, 1,500 cusecs of water was released into the River Cauvery, 1,500 cusecs into the Vennaru River, 500 cusecs into the Grand Anaicut Canal, and 400 cusecs into the Kollidam River. Following the release, around 13 lakh acres in the delta districts are expected to receive irrigation.
According to officials from the Water Resources Department (WRD), the availability of water for irrigation in the Cauvery delta districts will depend on water storage and inflow into the Mettur Dam, anticipated rainfall, and the water share due from Karnataka. Based on the water availability in the Mettur reservoir, the ‘turn system’ will be implemented for the Cauvery and Vennaru rivers.
Present at the event were Ministers K N Nehru (Municipal Administration), S Regupathy (Natural Resources), Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi (School Education), Govi Chezhiyan (Higher Education), S S Sivasankar (Transport and Electricity), and C V Meyyanathan (Environment). MPs T R Baalu, S Murasoli, R Sudha, and S Kalyanasundaram, along with farmers' leaders and representatives, including P Ayyakannu, were also in attendance.
Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Stalin held a review meeting at Kallanai with District Collectors of the Cauvery delta districts—Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruchy, and Pudukkottai. During the meeting, he reviewed desilting works undertaken in the districts and instructed the collectors to ensure the availability of agricultural inputs, including seeds and fertilisers, for Kuruvai and Samba paddy cultivation.