CPI-backed farmers union unhappy over Tamil Nadu govt's paddy MSP

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Farmers Association, affiliated to the CPI, a DMK ally, has expressed disappointment over the state government’s recent announcement of incentive above the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy procurement.

In a joint statement, the association’s president S Gunasekaran and general secretary and former MLA P S Masilamani, said the incentive announced by Chief Minister MK Stalin on June 12 fell short of expectations of the farmers.

The statement recalled that at a government function in Salem, Stalin had announced that for the 2025 procurement season, Grade A paddy will be bought at Rs 2,545 per quintal (including Rs 156 as an incentive), while common variety will be procured at Rs 2,500 (including Rs 131 incentive). The association said this contradicted the DMK’s 2021 poll promise to offer Rs 2,500 per quintal as the base price, not inclusive of incentives.

With input costs rising and other states like Chhattisgarh offering up to Rs 3,120 per quintal, the association urged the CM to raise the procurement price to at least Rs 3,000 per quintal.