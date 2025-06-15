High drama after Kuppam MLA; an AIADMK ally, evades arrest in teen abduction case

CHENNAI: The neighbourhood of Andersonpet in Tiruvallur district on Saturday witnessed high drama as a group of policemen arrived at the residence of ‘Poovai’ M Jagan Moorthy, incumbent KV Kuppam MLA and president of Puratchi Bharatham party, an ally of the AIADMK, to take him into custody for an inquiry regarding his alleged involvement in an abduction case.

Police sources said Jagan Moorthy escaped and that they were continuing their search for him. The police team, led by the jurisdictional DSP, had to contend with around 50 to 100 angry party cadre who raised slogans against them and asked them to leave.

The case pertains to the alleged abduction of the 16-year-old younger brother of a 23-year-old man from a village in Thiruvallur district. This was after the man fell in love with a 21-year-old from Theni district after the two met online. They registered their marriage last month without the consent of the girl’s parents. Fearing opposition from her family, they have gone underground since.