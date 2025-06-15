PMK leader Ramadoss appoints Murali Shankar as party's new general secretary

VILLUPURAM: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder and president Dr S Ramadoss appointed Murali Shankar, the party's student wing secretary, as the new general secretary of the party on June 15, replacing Vadivel Ravanan.
Ramadoss announced it during a meeting with newly appointed district secretaries at his residence in Thailapuram, near Tindivanam. During the meeting, he handed over the appointment letter to Murali Shankar.
“From today onwards, Murali Shankar will function as the general secretary of the party. All party functionaries are requested to cooperate with him,” Ramadoss stated in the letter.
Copies of the letter were sent to PMK working president Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss, honorary president GK Mani, and treasurer S Saeed Mansoor Usain, who was appointed a few weeks ago.
The internal dispute in the party became public after Ramadoss issued a statement in the second week of April.
Following it, Former treasurer Thilagabama had expressed support for Anbumani on social media, alleging that the decision to remove Anbumani as president was a 'murder of democracy' within the party.
Vadivel Ravanan, at that time, had issued a strongly-worded opposition to Thilagabama’s remarks, stating that “Thilagabama is speaking without gratitude,” and urged her to resign.
However, as the rift widened between Ramadoss and Anbumani and each holding separate meetings with party functionaries, Vadivel Ravanan was conspicuously absent in the meetings convened by Ramadoss.
Ramadoss taking a public dig on Vadivel Ravanan on June 12, saying, “I will give Rs 100 to anyone who can find PMK general secretary Vadivel Ravanan. He is nowhere to be seen.”
“After joining Anbumani, he may be enjoying the luxury of star hotels,” Ramadoss added.
A photograph later surfaced showing Vadivel Ravanan with Anbumani.
A video was also circulated on June 13 showing Ravanan at a tea shop, seated among party cadres. Vadivel Ravanan took part in a consultation meeting of party functionaries at Anbumani’s office in Panaiyur, near Chennai on June 15 .