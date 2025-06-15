PMK leader Ramadoss appoints Murali Shankar as party's new general secretary

VILLUPURAM: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder and president Dr S Ramadoss appointed Murali Shankar, the party's student wing secretary, as the new general secretary of the party on June 15, replacing Vadivel Ravanan.

Ramadoss announced it during a meeting with newly appointed district secretaries at his residence in Thailapuram, near Tindivanam. During the meeting, he handed over the appointment letter to Murali Shankar.

“From today onwards, Murali Shankar will function as the general secretary of the party. All party functionaries are requested to cooperate with him,” Ramadoss stated in the letter.

Copies of the letter were sent to PMK working president Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss, honorary president GK Mani, and treasurer S Saeed Mansoor Usain, who was appointed a few weeks ago.

The internal dispute in the party became public after Ramadoss issued a statement in the second week of April.